Filipino woman arrested in Sri Lanka with cocaine worth over Rs 200 million May 22, 2024

A Filipino woman has been arrested in Sri Lanka with cocaine worth over Rs 200 million, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when she arrived from Ethiopia via Doha, Qatar.

The Filipino woman had 02 kilograms and 851 grams of cocaine concealed in three parcels inside her luggage.

According to reports, drug traffickers had promised the woman USD 1,000 in cash, air tickets and hotel accommodation in Sri Lanka.

She had reportedly smuggled cocaine to Malaysia and India on previous occasions.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)