Former Army Commander Ready To Take Up Any Challenge

Former Army Commander turned politician Sarath Fonseka says he is prepared to take up any challenge to take Sri Lanka forward.

“”I took on the challenge of liberating this country and ended a nearly 3 decade-long conflict. I am willing to take on any challenge that ensures Sri Lanka heads in the right political direction, and we rid ourselves from the current corrupt political system,” Fonseka said.

Fonseka also expressed hope that unity will continue in Sri Lanka, 15 years after he led the army to crush the LTTE.

In a post on X, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, noted that one and a half decades have gone by since Sri Lanka was liberated and united once again after a three decade long conflict.

“Many people lost lives and limbs. Wars are not pleasant, and peace has a price,” Fonseka said.

He said that when he took over as Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, he had stated clearly that he would end the war during his term and would not let the next Commander inherit a war.

“With the support of the Tri-Forces and all those involved, I delivered on my word,” Fonseka said.

Fonseka said that his hope is for peace to continue and for all Sri Lankans to live in unity with equality and equity. (Colombo Gazette)