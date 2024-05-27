(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet passes away | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 27, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet passes away French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet passes away May 26, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Jean-François Pactet, passed away in his official residence in Rajagiriya.

The diplomat was found dead in his room, the Police said. He was 53-years-old at the time of his death.

Jean-François Pactet had served as Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives since October 2022.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka said that it learns with deepest sorrow of the sudden demise of His Excellency Jean- François Pactet, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

All assistance will be extended by the Foreign Ministry to the French authorities and the family of the late Ambassador.

The Ministry is in close coordination with the French Embassy in Sri Lanka at this time of grief.

The funeral arrangements will be notified by the authorities in due course. (Colombo Gazette)