French Ambassador To Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet Passes Away

French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet passes away
May 26, 2024
The Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Jean-François Pactet, passed away in his official residence in Rajagiriya.
The diplomat was found dead in his room, the Police said. He was 53-years-old at the time of his death.
Jean-François Pactet had served as Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives since October 2022.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka said that it learns with deepest sorrow of the sudden demise of His Excellency Jean- François Pactet, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
All assistance will be extended by the Foreign Ministry to the French authorities and the family of the late Ambassador.
The Ministry is in close coordination with the French Embassy in Sri Lanka at this time of grief.
The funeral arrangements will be notified by the authorities in due course. (Colombo Gazette)
