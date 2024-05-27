(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Michael Clarke appointed Brand Ambassador of Lanka Premier League | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Monday, May 27, 2024

Michael Clarke appointed Brand Ambassador of Lanka Premier League

May 26, 2024

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) announced the appointment of cricket legend Michael Clarke as its brand ambassador for the upcoming 2024 season.

The tournament will be held from July 1st to 21st, showcasing exciting matches and featuring top-tier cricket talent from around the world.

Clarke, a household name in cricket, brings a wealth of experience to the LPL. A right-handed batsman renowned for his elegance and grit, he played a pivotal role in Australia's success for over a decade. He captained the national team in both Test and One Day International formats, leading them to a historic victory in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Clarke expressed his enthusiasm for his new role:“I can't wait to get back to Sri Lanka, a country I love playing in. Now, I have the opportunity to not just come and commentate but also to be an ambassador for the LPL. Can't wait – so much talent, so many young players, and lots of good overseas players. There is no doubt this tournament will continue to be a success.”

Anil Mohan, Chairman of Innovative Production Group FZE, the Event Rights Partner of the Lanka Premier League, warmly welcomed Clarke:“We are thrilled to have Michael Clarke join us as the brand ambassador for LPL 2024. His vast experience, leadership skills, and unwavering passion for the game will undoubtedly inspire players and fans alike. We look forward to his contributions in making this season a truly memorable one.”*

The Lanka Premier League 2024 promises to be an exhilarating event, showcasing the best of cricket with five competitive teams, including the newly restructured Dambulla franchise under new ownership. The tournament aims to nurture emerging talent, foster sportsmanship, and deliver high-quality cricket entertainment for fans around the globe.

The LPL remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of cricketing excellence and integrity. With the support of esteemed figures like Michael Clarke, the league is confident in its mission to celebrate the true spirit of cricket and provide an outstanding experience for players, fans, and all stakeholders. (Colombo Gazette)