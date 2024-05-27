(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Presidential election likely to take place on 17 October | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Presidential election likely to take place on 17 October

May 25, 2024

The Presidential election is likely to take place on 17 October, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksha said.

He told reporters that the election will go ahead as scheduled this year.

Rajapaksha, who is expected to contest as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) candidate at the polls, said that the SLFP will come out strong at the polls.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed recently that the Presidential elections will be held this year.

He told his Cabinet that funds have already been allocated to hold the election this year.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka also announced recently that the Presidential election will be held on a day between 17th September and 16th October 2024.

The election commission said that it will call for nominations to hold the presidential election within the specified timeframe in terms of the provisions of the Constitution and the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981.

Current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and National Peoples Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake are expected to be the main contenders at the polls.

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka is also set to formally announce in June that he will be contesting the election.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led by former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is yet to decide if it will support Wickremesinghe or put forward its own candidate. (Colombo Gazette)