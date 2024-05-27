(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



May 26, 2024
Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away

Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away at the age of 82.

The Senior President's Counsel had appeared in several high-profile cases.

In 2021 Marapana was appointed as the Chairman of the Port City Commission.

Gamini Marapana is the brother of former Minister Tilak Marapana. (Colombo Gazette)