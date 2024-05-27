(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 26, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away May 26, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Prominent lawyer Gamini Marapana passed away at the age of 82.
The Senior President's Counsel had appeared in several high-profile cases.
In 2021 Marapana was appointed as the Chairman of the Port City Commission.
Gamini Marapana is the brother of former Minister Tilak Marapana. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN27052024000190011042ID1108261049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.