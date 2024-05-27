(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Ranil meets Wigneswaran for talks in Jaffna | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 27, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Ranil meets Wigneswaran for talks in Jaffna Ranil meets Wigneswaran for talks in Jaffna May 26, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Member of Parliament and Former Chief Minister, C.V. Wigneswaran, at his private residence in Jaffna for talks.

The President's office said the talks focused on the ongoing development in the North and measures being taken to address the concerns of the people of the area.

Wigneswaran had recently said that he supports the initiatives taken by the President.

Of the current candidates looking to contest the upcoming elections, Wigneswaran had said he sees Wickremesinghe as the most suitable option. (Colombo Gazette)