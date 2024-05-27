(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Samitha Dulan breaks world record in Men's F-44 javelin throw | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Samitha Dulan breaks world record in Men's F-44 javelin throw
May 21, 2024

Sri Lanka's Samitha Dulan Kodituwakku established a new world record in the Men's F-44 Javelin Throw at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships.

The Sri Lankan set the new record at the championships being held at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium in Japan. (Colombo Gazette)