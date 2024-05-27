(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Six killed as torrential rains batter Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 25, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Six killed as torrential rains batter Sri Lanka Six killed as torrential rains batter Sri Lanka May 24, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Six people were killed in rain-related incidents in Sri Lanka as heavy monsoon showers battered the island nation on Friday.

The torrential rains also damaged some 1,346 homes and hampered train services in the country, officials said.

Six people died in four districts after trees fell on them due to high wind and heavy showers, while over 34,000 people were marooned, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

Eighteen of the 25 administrative districts have been affected by bad weather with heavy rains and gusty winds, it said. The DMC has issued severe weather warnings due to the activation of the northeastern monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Railways has announced significant delays and cancellation of trains after trees and rocks fell onto the tracks causing widespread disruption to services. (PTI)