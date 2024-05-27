(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka saddened over the death or Iran's President, FM | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Monday, May 20, 2024

Sri Lanka is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and other senior Irani officials.

“I express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of President Raisi and his entourage,”President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said he was deeply shocked by the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

“I recall the many visits and bilateral meetings between our nations, and also President Raisi's recent visit to Sri Lanka last month. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Sri Lanka stands with the people of Iran at this difficult time,”Sabry said.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was deeply shocked by the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and their entourage in the tragic helicopter crash.

President Raisi was a true friend of Sri Lanka and his leadership and dedication towards the Iranian people will always be remembered,”Rajapaksa said.

Ebrahim Raisi was in Sri Lanka last month on a one day visit in response to a special invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremasinghe, marking the first visit of an Iranian President to Sri Lanka since former President Dr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visit in April 2008.

During his one-day official visit, President Raisi participated in a public ceremony marking the inauguration of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP). (Colombo Gazette)