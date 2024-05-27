(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins 100m race in German | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 25, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins 100m race in German Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins 100m race in German May 25, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon took first place in the Men's 100m event at the Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024 in Germany.

South Asia's fastest man, Abeykoon clocked 10.16 seconds (wind+0.3) in to win the final. (Colombo Gazette)