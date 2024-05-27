(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins 100m race in German | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins 100m race in German
May 25, 2024
Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon took first place in the Men's 100m event at the Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024 in Germany.
South Asia's fastest man, Abeykoon clocked 10.16 seconds (wind+0.3) in to win the final. (Colombo Gazette)
