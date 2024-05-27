(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Suspect arrested for sending over 100 people to Russia as tourists | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 20, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Suspect arrested for sending over 100 people to Russia as tourists Suspect arrested for sending over 100 people to Russia as tourists May 20, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a suspect who had allegedly duped over 100 people and sent them to Russia.

The Police said the suspect was arrested in Dehiwala over his alleged involvement in sending 120 people to Russia on tourist visas.

According to the Police, the suspect had targeted people standing outside the Russian Embassy in Colombo.

The Government recently revealed that a number of Sri Lankans had travelled to Russia as tourists and later joined as mercenaries to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

At least 16 Sri Lankans have been confirmed killed while fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said that 288 Sri Lankans are believed to have joined as mercenaries to fight in the war. (Colombo Gazette)