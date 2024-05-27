(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > The Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



The Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence May 22, 2024

. India, one of the world's fastest-growing markets

The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has been transformative, revolutionizing industries and reshaping economies globally. AI technologies, encompassing machine learning, neural networks, and natural language processing, are driving innovation in various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and transportation.

These advancements have led to the development of sophisticated systems capable of diagnosing diseases, predicting market trends, enabling autonomous vehicles and even in the agriculture sector. The integration of AI into everyday life has enhanced efficiency, reduced human error, and opened new avenues for research and development, underscoring the pivotal role AI plays in modern society.

India has emerged as a significant player in the AI landscape, leveraging its robust IT infrastructure and a large pool of skilled professionals. The Indian government has prioritized AI development, launching initiatives like the National AI Strategy and establishing AI research centers.

Indian tech giants, such as Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, are at the forefront of AI innovation, collaborating with global partners to develop cutting-edge solutions. Additionally, India's burgeoning startup ecosystem is contributing to the AI revolution, with numerous startups focusing on AI-driven products and services.

This combination of government support, industry leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit positions India as a leader in the AI domain, driving both regional and global advancements in technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI), if implemented effectively, is poised to create immense value and give rise to industries beyond our current imagination. Matt Hicks, CEO of Red Hat, an IBM-owned enterprise open-source solutions company, emphasizes this potential.

He sees India as one of the world's fastest-growing markets, offering exciting prospects due to its expanding enterprise base and technical innovation capabilities.

India's Promising Market for Red Hat

Red Hat, acquired by IBM in 2019 for about USD 35 billion, is amplifying its capabilities in India. Hicks highlights India's robust market fundamentals, describing it as a high-growth market with significant enterprise needs. He is particularly impressed by the country's technical innovation base, which he believes is crucial for leveraging open-source technologies.

“India is one of the strongest markets in the world with its fundamentals,” Hicks says.“The core technical innovation base exists in masses in India, and reaching the entire nation through open-source technologies is what excites me about India.”

Red Hat has a strong presence in engineering, sales, and support in India. Hicks believes that tools like AI will expand the capabilities of these teams, enhancing their work and productivity.“We are working off a great foundation in India today and amplifying capabilities with technology roles. It will be exciting to see how that unfolds,” he adds.

AI's Potential Impact on Jobs and Wages

Hicks believes that AI, when done well, will not only create massive value but also spawn new industries. He compares the potential of AI to the historical shift from an agrarian economy to a technology-driven society, which gave rise to entirely new industries like video gaming.

“We're at a similar point now where AI will change and amplify what we do, creating new opportunities,” Hicks explains. He encourages his teams to experiment with AI tools to learn new skills and expand their capabilities.

According to Hicks, AI, if used correctly, will lead to productivity gains, career advancements, and higher wages.“It's positive for associates and companies if used right. The technology is here to stay, and it will challenge the 'I-just-don't-want-things-to-change' mindset,” he asserts.

Embracing AI for Business and Personal Growth

Hicks advocates for embracing AI to enhance business and personal lives. He notes that India is particularly well-positioned for technology-focused growth, with a strong comfort level with both technology and open-source solutions.

This makes India a key market for Red Hat, particularly at the intersection of enterprise needs and technical innovation.

In his keynote address at the recent Red Hat Summit, Hicks predicted that AI won't be built by a single vendor but will be defined by flexibility of choices. He highlighted the rapid pace of innovation and the growing impact of the open-source ecosystem in AI.

Red Hat's AI Initiatives

At the Red Hat Summit, the company announced the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), a foundation model platform that enables users to develop, test, and deploy generative AI (GenAI) models seamlessly.

Red Hat also introduced Red Hat Lightspeed, which integrates generative AI capabilities into its Linux and hybrid cloud application platforms, making complex computing tasks more efficient and accessible.

Additionally, Red Hat announced a collaboration with Intel to enhance enterprise AI solutions on Red Hat OpenShift AI. This partnership aims to deliver AI solutions on Intel AI products for model development, training, serving, management, and monitoring across a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

India Leading in the Global Technology Sector

India continues to lead the global technology sector despite economic uncertainties. Deloitte India's Tech Trends report estimates FY24 revenue of $254 billion for India's tech sector, marking a 3.8 percent year-on-year growth.

The report predicts India will emerge as a key player in domains such as spatial computing, the industrial metaverse, cloud computing, and generative AI (GenAI).

India's growth is bolstered by the rising prominence of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which highlight the country's ability to meet international tech demands. With over 1,600 GCCs, the Indian market is on track to exceed $100 billion by 2030, employing more than 4.5 million people across 2,500 GCCs.

Engineering Research and Development (ER&D)

India's focus on Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) positions it as a global tech hub for innovative solutions, contributing significantly to export revenue. Deepa Seshadri, Partner and CIO Program Leader at Deloitte India, notes that India is on the brink of transformative change, with emerging technologies driving growth and spotlighting India's resilience and adaptability.

In 2024, the focus will be on identifying investment areas and evaluating outcomes. GenAI holds immense promise but also carries risks such as misinformation and synthetic media. Enterprises must manage these risks through integrated risk mitigation and governance processes.

Advancing India's Tech Ecosystem

India's tech ecosystem is advancing with increased software exports, tech workforce growth, development in tier-2 cities, government support, and improved infrastructure. These factors solidify India's position as a reliable tech talent hub.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence, when implemented effectively, has the potential to transform industries and create new opportunities beyond our imagination.

With a strong foundation in technical innovation and enterprise needs, India is well-positioned to lead this transformation. Red Hat's initiatives in AI and its strategic focus on India highlight the country's growing significance in the global technology landscape.

As AI continues to evolve, embracing its potential and leveraging it for business and personal growth will be crucial. India's advancement in technology, supported by government initiatives and a robust tech ecosystem, underscores its role as a key player in the future of global technology.