Three Killed In Boosa Train-Motorcycle Accident


5/27/2024 5:50:09 AM

Three people were killed in Boosa after a train crashed into a motorcycle.

The accident took place at the Pintaliya railway crossing in Boossa.

According to the Police, three youth aged between 17 and 19 were killed in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)

Colombo Gazette

