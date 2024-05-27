Three Killed In Boosa Train-Motorcycle Accident

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Three people were killed in Boosa after a train crashed into a motorcycle.
The accident took place at the Pintaliya railway crossing in Boossa.
According to the Police, three youth aged between 17 and 19 were killed in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)
