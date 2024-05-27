EU trade surplus continues to rise in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) In the first quarter of 2024, the European Union's trade sector exhibited robust performance, marked by a notable surplus of 51.2 billion euros, marking the third consecutive quarter of surplus. This encouraging trend, as reported by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat), underscores the resilience and competitiveness of the EU's trade dynamics despite global economic fluctuations.



According to Eurostat's analysis shared on X communication site, the machinery and vehicles sector emerged as a key contributor to the EU's trade surplus, boasting a surplus of approximately 65.7 billion euros. Conversely, the energy sector recorded the largest deficit, reaching around 87.7 billion euros, highlighting a persistent challenge in this domain.



One of the significant observations made by Eurostat was the contrasting trends between imports and exports with non-EU member states. Imports experienced a slight decline of 2.9% compared to the previous quarter, while exports demonstrated a modest uptick of 0.3%. This trend marks the second consecutive quarter of export growth and the sixth consecutive quarter of import decline, reflecting evolving trade dynamics within the EU.



The positive momentum in the EU's trade balance is evident in the transition from a surplus of 31.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 51.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024. This sustained surplus streak follows a period of deficit observed from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2023, primarily attributed to substantial deficits in the energy sector that were compensated by surpluses in other product categories.



Breaking down the trade balance by product groups, Eurostat identified surpluses in machinery and vehicles (65.7 billion euros), chemicals (57.6 billion euros), food and beverages (15.7 billion euros), and other manufactured goods (4.8 billion euros) during the first quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, deficits were notable in the energy sector (87.7 billion euros) and raw materials (6.3 billion euros), indicating areas where strategic trade policies and interventions may be warranted to address imbalances and enhance overall trade sustainability.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260989