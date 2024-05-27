Macron reveals plan to end state of emergency in New Caledonia

(MENAFN) On Monday, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris revealed his decision to lift the state of emergency in the New Caledonia region, only 12 days after its imposition. The Elysee Palace, as cited by French media, confirmed that the state of emergency, initially enforced on May 15 amidst escalating unrest in the South Pacific territory, would not see an extension and would cease at five o'clock the following morning, local time (1800 GMT Monday).



Reports from French media highlighted that the French government's aim in this decision was to foster dialogue and ease tensions in the region. However, the media also noted a prerequisite set by the government for substantive negotiations – the removal of roadblocks installed by demonstrators, signaling a stance aimed at restoring normalcy and facilitating dialogue.



Additionally, Paris announced the dispatch of 480 additional police officers, bolstering the presence of French security forces in New Caledonia to around 3,500 personnel. The closure of Noumea's airport, which had been shut down since May 14, is slated to persist for all commercial flights until at least June 2, despite a significant de-escalation in the situation.



President Macron himself embarked on a brief visit to the South Pacific region last week, engaging in discussions with various political factions in an effort to seek solutions and mitigate the crisis. His personal involvement underscores the gravity of the situation and the French government's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the unrest in New Caledonia.

