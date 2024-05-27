Veterinary Oncology Market Trends : Predicted To Surpass USD 0.819 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 10.8% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veterinary Oncology Market

The global veterinary oncology market is estimated to reach $0.819 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Veterinary Oncology Market by Therapy, Animal Type, and Cancer: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,"the global veterinary oncology market was valued at $0.297 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $0.819 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

A veterinary oncologist specializes in diagnosing and treating cancer in animals, particularly in dogs and cats, making a significant impact in veterinary medicine. Cancer ranks as a leading cause of mortality among pets, prompting a growing demand for expertise in this field. These specialists play a crucial role in identifying cancer, determining its stage, and devising tailored treatment plans, including chemotherapy, surgery, immunotherapy, and radiation.

Several factors propel the expansion of the global veterinary oncology market. First, there's a notable uptick in cancer prevalence in pets, notably in dogs and cats. Additionally, ongoing advancements in research and development concerning pet illnesses contribute to the market's growth, as does the increasing trend of pet adoption. Notably, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reports that approximately one in four dogs develop neoplasia at some point in their lives, particularly after the age of 10. Similarly, the Flint Animal Cancer Center found that one in five cats faces a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime.

The veterinary oncology market is segmented based on animal type, primarily into canine and feline categories. Notably, the canine segment demonstrated the most significant growth in 2020, a trend projected to persist throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer in dogs, amplified R&D efforts for oncology treatments in canines, and an upsurge in clinical trials focused on canine oncology treatments.

Furthermore, the market is classified by cancer type, including lymphoma, mast cell cancer, mammary & squamous cell cancer, among others. Lymphoma emerged as the leading segment in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this position in the forecast period. This dominance is fueled by the growing demand for chemotherapy, the increasing prevalence of mast cell cancer in dogs, and advancements in R&D endeavors targeting lymphoma treatment.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the veterinary oncology market, and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing veterinary oncology market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the veterinary oncology market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By therapy, the chemotherapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of animal type, the canine segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on cancer, the lymphoma segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

