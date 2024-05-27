Over 40 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attack On Rafah Displaced Persons Camps

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 27 (Petra) -- The death toll from the massacre committed by the Israeli forces against tent camps housing displaced people in Rafah late Sunday has risen to more than 40.Additionally, three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in the bombing of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.Further casualties were reported from the bombing near the UNRWA shelter for displaced persons on Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.