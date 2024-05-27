Ukrainian Drone Attacks Over-The-Horizon Radar In Russia At Record Distance - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate has attacked a Voronezh M over-the-horizon radar in Orsk, Russia's Orenburg region, at a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers.
A source in Ukrainian military intelligence told this to Ukrinform.
"Yes, we can confirm this information," the source said.
No other details of this incident were provided. Read also:
