Ukrainian Drone Attacks Over-The-Horizon Radar In Russia At Record Distance - Source


5/27/2024 5:18:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate has attacked a Voronezh M over-the-horizon radar in Orsk, Russia's Orenburg region, at a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers.

A source in Ukrainian military intelligence told this to Ukrinform.

"Yes, we can confirm this information," the source said.

No other details of this incident were provided.

UkrinForm

