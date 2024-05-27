Ukrainian Drone Attacks Over-The-Horizon Radar In Russia At Record Distance - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate has attacked a Voronezh M over-the-horizon radar in Orsk, Russia's Orenburg region, at a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers.

A source in Ukrainian military intelligence told this to Ukrinform.

"Yes, we can confirm this information," the source said.

No other details of this incident were provided.

HUR attacks Shahed drone factory in Tatarstan - source