Ukraine's General Staff: More Than 860 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Week

Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In total, more than 860 combat clashes occurred. Over the past week, the enemy launched 36 missile strikes, more than 360 air strikes and more than 810 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure," he said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector, the Russians carried out 83 attacks last week near Hlyboke, Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Tykhe in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian forces stopped the enemy's offensive in this sector.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Russians launched an offensive near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, and Druzheliubivka in the Kharkiv region, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Nevske, Kovalivka, Novovodiane, and Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region.

"Ukrainian soldiers repelled 130 enemy attacks in this sector over the past week," Kovaliov said.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 enemy attacks last week outside Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 74 attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 95 enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 218 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novooleksandrivka, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Soloviove, Prohres, Nevelske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

On the Kurakhove axis, Ukrainian forces held off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 94 times last week.

In the Vremivka sector, during the past week, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 24 attacks near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Robotyne, Novodanylivka, and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russians last week tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

"During the past week, the Russians carried out 53 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region," the spokesman said.

Kovaliov also added that over the past week, the enemy lost 7,500 troops, 72 tanks, 138 armored combat vehicles, 216 artillery systems, 7 multiple rocket launchers, 7 air defense systems, 3 warplanes, 189 UAVs, 4 cruise missiles, 328 cars and 32 pieces of special equipment.

According to him, Ukrainian air defenders shot down 113 out of 113 enemy Shahed 136/131 drones in the past week.

Also, according to Kovaliov, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than 45 Lancet UAVs.

"During the past week, the aircraft of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 73 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russians, 3 ammunition depots, 10 command posts, 7 artillery pieces, 3 EW stations, 2 radars, 3 air defense systems, 1 communications node, 2 drone control stations, 1 aircraft and 2 other important enemy targets," he said.

