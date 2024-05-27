Death Toll From Russian Strike On Hardware Store In Kharkiv Rises To 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian strike on an Epitsentr hardware store in Kharkiv on May 25 has increased to 17 as one more body was found under the rubble.

Serhii Bolvinov, chief of the investigations department at the main directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, another body was found at the lamp sales department. The search is ongoing, unfortunately, there may still be bodies in the hypermarket," Bolvinov wrote.

He added that investigators and criminalists had been working almost without rest for the third day.

"The work does not stop for a moment, despite the constant worries. Also, the work in the laboratory continues – last night, specialists identified two more victims," Bolvinov said.

Ukrinform reported earlier that at least 16 people, including a 12-year-old girl, had been killed in a Russian bomb attack on an Epitsentr hardware store in Kharkiv.

Photo credit: Serhii Bolvinov/Facebook