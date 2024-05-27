Russia Loses Up To 24,000 Soldiers In Ukraine Each Month - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia loses up to 24,000 military personnel each month during the war it is waging against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at the "Civil Dialogue" event on Sunday, May 26, Ukrinform reports, citing DW .

"There are figures indicating that 24,000 Russian soldiers are killed or seriously wounded each month," the n-tv website quoted the chancellor as saying.

Scholz said that these losses of the Russian army, as well as the deaths of many Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, are the result of Putin's "imperialistic megalomania."

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 27, 2024 amounted to about 502,340, including 1,150 soldiers killed or wounded in action on May 26.