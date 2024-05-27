Spain To Announce Over EUR 1.1B In Military Aid For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 27, Spain is going to announce the allocation of a record military aid package for Ukraine, worth EUR 1.1 billion.

That's according to El Pais , Ukrinform reports.

"This is the volume of military aid that Spain is going to commit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr [Volodymyr] Zelensky during his visit to Madrid this Monday," sources of the media outlet said.

According to the report, this is an unprecedented amount of military aid from Spain to Ukraine or any other country.

Zelensky to visit Spain on Monday

In addition, Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will sign a bilateral security agreement. The agreement includes the supply of military equipment, ranging from Patriot missiles to Leopard battle tanks, as well as artillery shells, anti-drone systems and portable missile launchers.