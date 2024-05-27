Historical Declaration: Basis Of Statehood Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev

Azerbaijan is going to celebrate one of the most important daysin its history: the 106th anniversary of the creation of theAzerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the first democratic andsecular state in the Muslim world with a parliamentary form ofgovernment. This is one of the best pages in the history of theAzerbaijani people, evoking its unity.

Our brave grandfathers, who loved their country most of all, andthe National Council of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic signedthe Declaration of Independence on May 28, 1918. This led to theformation of the first Parliament and Government of Azerbaijan, thedelineation of the nation's borders, the creation of stateattributes, the proclamation of the national language as theofficial language, the establishment of the Institute ofAzerbaijani citizenship, and an increase in the nation's sense ofindependence.

The legislation passed by the recently formed Parliament wascrucial in creating democratic values, guaranteeing political,economic, and cultural advancement in the nation, and bolsteringnational independence.

The primary emphasis on the principles of democraticparticipation was the representation in Parliament of all nationalpolitical parties, peoples, and ethnic and religious groupings a doubt, the primary predictor of a future democratic andmulticultural state is the high degree of representation inParliament. The ADR government enacted several laws and implementedpolitical, military, judicial, and economic reforms in a span oftwenty-three months.

The people's literacy and education levels were raised to theappropriate level as a result the newly formed Republic's initialactions. Baku State University and numerous other educationalestablishments were founded in 1919 with this goal in mind. Thedevelopment of an open legal and judicial system also received aboost during the same period.

Considerable effort was made to safeguard national interests inthe diplomatic sphere and acknowledge the Republic in the contextof international relations. Our country was able to become asubject of international law during a period when the politicalorder of the world was being rebuilt. This was the result of stepstaken by the Democratic Republic, which the international communityrecognized. Additionally, after the Bolshevik occupation,Azerbaijan as a state was kept from being completely removed fromthe political map of the world.

May 28th ought to be a significant day for the people ofAzerbaijan as well as all other nations honoring Republican andDemocratic principles. The values that the ADR upheld during itsformation remain aligned with the objectives of the current globalgoals that humanity seeks to realize.

Even though the ADR, which was founded on the ideas of people'spower and equality, only lasted 23 months, the people's desire forindependence has persisted since its inception. Thus, on October18, 1991, 71 years later, the constitutional act "On the StateIndependence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was ratified. Aconstitutional act referred to the 1918 May 28 Declaration ofIndependence and announced that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republichad been replaced by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As the great leader Heydar Aliyev emphasized ,“Preserving and protecting independence is much more difficult thangaining it.” The founder and architect of independentmodern Azerbaijan is Haydar Aliyev, who came back to power by theadamant demands of Azerbaijani people in a trying period when ourfates were determined.

For the first time, the national leader chaired the NakhchivanAutonomous Republic's Supreme Majlis session on November 17, 1990 took our Tricolor flag, which we gained from the DemocraticRepublic, to the meeting room in the then-Soviet state. Ouridentity, nationality, and morals are represented by this flag. Heapproved it without hesitation as the official state flag.

Our Tricolor flag, which spans more than 30 years ofAzerbaijan's independence, has given us moral strength on allfronts and further solidified our resolve to defend Azerbaijan'sindependence, restore its sovereignty, and guarantee oursuccesses.

President Ilham Aliyev provided an enduring testament tostatehood for future generations with the raising of the Azerbaijanflag in Shusha, Khankendi, and all other sovereign Azerbaijaniareas.

2018 was proclaimed by the head of state to be the "Year of theAzerbaijan Democratic Republic" in our nation. This shows howhighly the traditions of statehood and the first parliamentaryrepublic in the East are valued, as well as how significant andhonorable this particular chapter in our nation's history is.

On October 15, 2021, the Republic of Azerbaijan's law "OnIndependence Day" was approved by the Milli Majlis of the sixthconvocation, a sign of the assembly's respect for statehoodcustoms. This law established May 28 as Azerbaijan's Day ofIndependence and October 18 as the Day of Restoration ofIndependence. This demonstrates that the Azerbaijan DemocraticRepublic, founded in 1918, is fully succeeded by the currentAzerbaijan, which has regained its state sovereignty andterritorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani people will come together around their leader atthis time of global political change and make sure that the gainsand Triumph will last forever. As President Ilham Aliyev said, "Our independence is eternal, irreversible, indestructible!Long live strong, independent Azerbaijan!"

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (theAzerbaijani Parliament).