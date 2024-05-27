Point Of Care Diagnostics Market To Double In Size By 2030: A Deep Dive Into The $55.3 Billion Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Point of Care Diagnostics Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The point-of-care (POC) diagnostics are medical devices used to get an immediate result in the investigation (diagnosis & monitoring) of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiac diseases, and others.



Read More:



Point of Care Diagnostics Market Statistics: The global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size was valued at $29,478.63 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $55,275.73 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatism, and cancer and several supportive initiatives implemented by government and non-government organizations drive the growth of the global point of care diagnostics (POC) market. However, stringent government regulations for approval of POC diagnostic devices and reimbursement issues restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in POC diagnostic devices and advent of home-based POC devices present new opportunities in the coming years.

The major factors that boost the growth of the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth include, an increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases and several initiatives implemented by government and non-government associations for rising health awareness globally. The technological advancements in POC diagnostic devices and introduction of home-based POC devices and the increase in healthcare expenditure support the growth of the global point-of-care diagnostic market. In addition, developing countries, such as China and India provide huge growth opportunities to the global point of care diagnostic market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of POC diagnostic devices and reimbursement issues for the POC devices restrict the growth of the POC Diagnostics Market.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the POC Diagnostics Market Size analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing point of care diagnostics market opportunities.

. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

. In-depth analysis of the point of care diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Click To Get Sample Copy:



The segments and sub-section of Point of Care Diagnostics Market is shown below:

By Product:

● Glucose Monitoring Kits

● Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

● Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits

● Hematology Testing Kits

● Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

● Urinalysis Testing Kits

● Cholesterol Test Strips

● Drugs Abuse Testing Kits

● Others



By Mode of Prescription:

● Prescription Based Devices

● OTC (Over-the-Counter) Based Devices



By End User:

● Professional Diagnostic Centers

● Research Laboratories

● Home Care

● Others



Key Market Players:

● Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

● Johnson and Johnson

● Sysmex Corporation

● Siemens AG

● Becton Dickinson and Company

● Danaher Corporation

● BioMerieux SA

● Nova Biomedical

● Sinocare Inc.

● Abbott Laboratories



If opting for the Global version of Point of Care Diagnostics Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Enquire Before Buy:



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes the Point of Care Diagnostics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand for Electromyography Devices in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Point of Care Diagnostics Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application/End Users

Point of Care Diagnostics (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Point of Care Diagnostics and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Point of Care Diagnostics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Point of Care Diagnostics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Point of Care Diagnostics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



Explore More Report:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

Plastic Surgery Devices Market :

Mastopexy market :

Electromyography Devices Market:



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact Us:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other