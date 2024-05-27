Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Research And Forecast 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites

Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2025

- David Correa

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market for Injection Molding, By Product, Fiber Type, Application, and Geography: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report indicates that the global market for polypropylene and polypropylene composites reached $41.94 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $84.42 billion by 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2018-2025.

For further information, sample requests can be made at:

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends:

The global market for polypropylene and polypropylene composites for injection molding is segmented based on product, fiber type, application, and geography. In terms of product, the market is categorized into polypropylene (PP) and polypropylene composites. The PP segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of the total market share. However, the polypropylene composites segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry:

Segmentation by fiber type includes carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others. The glass fiber segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% owing to the growing trend of utilizing injection molding for processing polypropylene glass fiber composites.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into packaging, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others (textiles & consumer products). The packaging segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market. However, the automotive segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 11.1% through 2025.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). North America led the market in revenue, contributing over one-third of the total market share. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Industry Key Players:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of major market players including Sumitomo Chemicals, Borealis AG, Sinopec Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SABIC, DuPont, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., INEOS, and Braskem.

Enquiries can be directed to:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other