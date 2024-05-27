UN Chief Dismayed By Israeli Occupation's Failure To Implement ICJ Orders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 27 (KUNA) - Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, said that he was dismayed at the Israeli occupation failed to implement the International Court of Justice's orders to stop its attack on Rafah, stressing that the court's decisions are "binding."

In a press statement on Sunday conveyed by a spokesperson for Guterres, the need to protect civilians and meet their basic needs, including shelter, food and clean water was stressed, with more than 800,000 people displaced from Rafah since May sixth due to hostilities and evacuation orders.

With the humanitarian operation in the Strip on the verge of collapse, Guterres welcomes the passage of humanitarian aid and fuel from Egypt to Gaza through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, calling on the Israeli occupation to facilitate safe transportation and delivery of these supplies to those in need.

Guterres also stressed the need to open all crossings into the Gaza Strip in line with Security Council Resolution 2720, so that humanitarian organizations can have safe, unhindered access to all civilians.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages to end the suffering of civilians.

Last Friday, the International Court of Justice issued a decision calling on the Israeli occupation entity to "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate," that might lead to the complete physical destruction of the living conditions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (end)

