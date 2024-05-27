Cairo Vehemently Decries Israeli Occupation Assault On Rafah Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Monday condemned, in the strongest possible terms, a recent Israeli occupation attack on a camp for displaced people in the Palestinian city of Rafah, which left hundreds of Palestinians killed or injured.

"This targeting is a renewed and flagrant breach of international humanitarian laws and the 1949 Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War," said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a press release.

It emphatically deplored this tragic assault as proof of the Israeli occupation's insistence on targeting disarmed civilians, and systematic policy of continued killing and destruction in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry, therefore, called on the Israeli occupation to honor its legal commitments as an occupying power, and to comply with recently decided measures by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on an "immediate" cessation of military operations in Rafah.

It called, once more, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and internationally influential parties to intervene "promptly" to ensure an "immediate" ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, and to halt military operations in Rafah.

At least 30 people were reportedly killed and dozens injured as Israeli occupation forces targeted a camp for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

The renewed aggression occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal Al-Sultan in Rafah. (end)

aff













MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108260863