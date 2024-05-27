Israeli Occupation Targets Motorcycle In Southern Lebanon, Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation targeted on Monday a motorcycle in Bint Jbeil southern Lebanon, injuring number of citizens.

In a statement, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that an Israeli military drone launched a missile at a motorcycle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil, causing smoke in the area and some casualties, no further details reported.

On Sunday, two people were killed, and others were injured in southern Lebanon after a similar Israeli attack of drones.(end)

