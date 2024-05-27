Arab League Condemns Continuous Israeli Aggression On Rafah Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 27 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Monday condemned the continuous Israeli aggression on the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) refugee camps in Rafah.

Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said, "We present this new crime to the international courts to reinforce the evidences to pin these war crimes and indict them."

The Israeli occupation forces raided the refugee camps in the City of Rafah that led to dozens of martyrs and injured. (end)

