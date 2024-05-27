One Fatality In Israeli Air Strike In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 27 (KUNA) -- A pilotless Israeli occupation's aircraft attacked a manned motorcycle in the frontier town of Bint Jbeil on Monday killing one person and wounding a number of others, according to the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

A rocket fired by the raiding drone hit the motorcycle inflicting the casualties and damage at a nearby hospital, the NNA said.

The state-run news agency also reported that the Israeli occupation carried out identical offensives and artillery bombardment on the villages of Aitaroun, Yaroun and Bait Hamoul.

Israeli occupation drones, on Sunday, attacked the town of Houla and Aita Al-Shaab, killing four people and wounding two others.

It also reported that the Lebanese resistance attacked occupation outposts in norther Palestine, scoring direct hits in troop concentration sites.

According to the Lebanese media, at least 400 people have been killed in the daily fighting across the borders since October 8. (pickup previous)

ayb













MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108260859