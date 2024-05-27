Cop Injured After Being Assaulted In South Kashmir's Shopian, Case Filed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A policeman was injured after he was assaulted by some persons during execution of a court order in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a police team went to the house of one Manzoor Ahmad Khanday of Khurmpora village to execute a court warrant, however, they were attacked by some persons, resulting in injuries to a cop.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the injured cop was shifted to district hospital Shopian, where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. The cop has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad.
Police have registered a case in the regard and assailants are being identified, the official said. Read Also Anantnag Attack: Jaipur Couple Urges PM To Help Arrange Eye Donor Twin Terror Attack In South Kashmir: Ex-Sarpanch Killed, Tourist Couple Injured
