Cop Injured After Being Assaulted In South Kashmir's Shopian, Case Filed

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a police team went to the house of one Manzoor Ahmad Khanday of Khurmpora village to execute a court warrant, however, they were attacked by some persons, resulting in injuries to a cop.

He said that the injured cop was shifted to district hospital Shopian, where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. The cop has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad.

Police have registered a case in the regard and assailants are being identified, the official said.

