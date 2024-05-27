Embark On An Unforgettable Eid Getaway With Sheraton Maldives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sheraton in the Maldives unveils the ultimate Eid Al Adha getaway with exclusive benefits and sustainable travel experiences for families.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2024 – This Eid al-Adha, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invite families to experience the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives with their 'Family Fun Summer' Package, where children under 12 dine and stay for free. The resort offers a range of Three-Bedroom Overwater and Beach villas, providing ample accommodation for the entire family.

Families planning a tropical getaway this Eid can look forward to exciting adventures at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The five-star resort welcomes families to explore the natural splendor of North Male Atoll on the private island of Furanafushi. Guests can choose from a range of premium villas and overwater bungalows that featuring breathtaking views of the lush gardens, pristine white-sand beaches, shimmering blue lagoon or the Indian Ocean. Families can also delve into the resort's signature 'Side by Side' Family Program, designed to create memorable moments that bring families together. From cooking classes, mom and daughter face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving to engaging fun games, 'Side By Side' promises cherished memories for families.

On June 16, families are invited to partake in the vibrant festivities of Eid al-Adha starting with the joyous Kula Koadi Parade, where families march together, accompanied by the lively rhythms of Boduberu drums. The festivities culminate with a quintessential beach dinner, featuring authentic Maldivian cuisine, enjoyed under the tropical starry sky.

Guests can participate in the 'Adopt A Coral' – coral planting activity led by the resident Marine Biologist and learn about coral propagation to help grow new colonies in the resort's lagoon. This program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, allows guests to create meaningful travel experiences. Families can also enjoy a guided snorkeling tour or join a dolphin cruise along the Indian Ocean aboard a traditional Maldivian Cruise Dhoni.

With the 'Family Fun Summer' package, guests can savor daily breakfasts and buffet dinners at Feast Restaurant or opt for three-course la carte meals at select restaurants. Kids will receive a special welcome amenity, and children under 12 can stay and dine for free. Additionally, complimentary access to the Kid's Club is provided for children ages 4 to 12. The resort is conveniently accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring a stress-free journey for families.

Where: Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Rates: Prices start from USD 365++ for Full Board

Offer Validity: June 1st – June 30th



