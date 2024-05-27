Kenvue to showcase the power of nature for baby skincare with iconic brands at Dubai’s first Baby Expo

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE, 23 May 2024: Kenvue, the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, is showcasing its iconic brands at the region’s first ever Baby Expo. Aveeno® Baby - the #1 paediatrician-recommended brand1 and Johnson's® Baby - the world’s #1 baby and child care brand2 will be participating as main stage partners. On Friday 24th and Saturday 25th of May, visitors can look forward to expert panel sessions, celebrity talks, and exciting giveaways from the beloved brands that have been helping generations take care of their loved ones for more than 135 years.

Visitors can also interact with the brands at their booths on the main stage. They will have the chance to learn from experts about their clean science-backed formulas and see how Aveeno® Baby is leading the way in the science of oats. Healthy baby skin is the first defence against the outside world. Leveraging 70 years of research, Aveeno® Baby will host an exclusive panel discussion on the importance of healthy baby skin and how to care for sensitive skin. Parents and parents-to-be can purchase products that harness the natural power of oats to nourish, soothe and protect baby’s skin from first use.

"We’ve always believed in the power of new perspectives and insights to drive innovation. This belief has enabled our iconic brands to help generations care for themselves and their loved ones for over 135 years. As main stage partners at The Baby Expo, we are excited to share our expertise to continue supporting and empowering parents in their early parenting journey," said Rodney Smith, Country Director for the Gulf Countries at Kenvue3. "Aveeno® Baby takes pride in being a pioneer in wellness, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge with a new generation of parents. We are thrilled to showcase our iconic brands, which evoke fond memories of their childhood," he continued.

In addition to these expert panel sessions from Aveeno® Baby and Johnson’s® Baby, radio presenter Kris Fade will be on the main stage hosting exciting prize giveaways.

This will be Dubai’s first-ever Baby Expo, and the Middle East’s leading international event for mother, baby and early-year brands. Do not miss out on the unique opportunity to learn and feel empowered by these iconic brands!





MENAFN27052024007303015691ID1108260834