Polymer Nanocomposites Market To Reach $11,549 Million By 2022, Fueled By Innovation

Polymer Nanocomposites Market

Polymer Nanocomposites Market Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Polymer Nanocomposites Market by Type and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022", the global polymer nanocomposites market is projected to reach $11,549 million in revenue and 6,014 kilo tons in volume by 2022, with a revenue growth rate of 10.9% during 2016 - 2022. North America held a one-third share in the global polymer nanocomposites market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights of the Polymer Nanocomposites Market Report:

Polymer nanocomposites, which involve the dispersion of nanofillers in polymer matrices, exhibit enhanced physical, mechanical, and barrier properties. These properties make them highly desirable for various industrial sectors such as construction, packaging, electrical & electronics, among others. The increasing adoption of polymer nanocomposites in the automotive and packaging industries, coupled with stringent government regulations for automotive emissions in countries like the U.S., Germany, India, and China, is driving market growth. However, the high cost of processing is restraining market expansion. The growing consumption of graphene and related materials is expected to drive future market growth.

Market Segmentation and Applications:

Nanoclays, which offer flame retardant, mechanical, barrier, and weight reduction properties, accounted for three-fifths of overall revenue in 2015 and are projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2016-2022. Carbon nanotubes follow nanoclays as the second-largest segment.

Polymer nanocomposites find applications in construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, biomedical, and defense industries. The automotive sector is the fastest-growing application, registering a CAGR of 11.4% during 2016-2022, driven by the lightweight, durable, and strong properties of polymer nanocomposites, especially with the rise of electric vehicles.

Key Findings of the Study:

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% in terms of revenue during 2016-2022, maintaining its market leadership, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Nanoclays segment held about three-fifths share in both volume and revenue in the polymer nanocomposites market.

Packaging accounted for one-fourth share in the overall market in 2015, making it the largest consumer of polymer nanocomposites worldwide.

Nanoclays are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the LAMEA region, registering a CAGR of 16.1% in volume.

LAMEA is the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 12.5% during 2016-2022.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the market include Nanophase Technologies Corporation (U.S.), The Arkema Group (France), DuPont (U.S.), RTP Company (U.S.), Showa Denko Carbon, Inc. (U.S.), Inframat Corporation (U.S.), Powdermet, Inc. (U.S.), Nanocor, Inc. (U.S.), Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

