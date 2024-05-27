(MENAFN) According to a report by The Washington Post, the effectiveness of numerous United States-supplied munitions in Ukraine has been significantly compromised due to Russia's advanced jamming technology, posing challenges to the Ukrainian armed forces. The reliance on satellite guidance systems by these munitions has rendered them susceptible to disruption by Russian electronic warfare capabilities, leading to operational setbacks and strategic implications.



The report highlights that several key United States -made munitions, including Excalibur GPS-guided artillery shells, rockets for HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems, and JDAM aircraft-dropped bombs, have been rendered ineffective in the face of Russian jamming efforts. Ukrainian military officials disclosed that some armaments had to be discontinued entirely due to their inability to withstand the electronic warfare tactics employed by Russian forces.



Of particular concern is the degradation in the performance of Excalibur shells, prompting the cessation of deliveries by the United States six months ago after reports from Ukrainian officials regarding their diminished effectiveness. An internal assessment conducted by Kiev further corroborates these concerns, revealing a drastic reduction in the success rate of these munitions to a mere 10% within a few months. The document underscored the disillusionment with Excalibur's touted precision and efficacy, debunking its reputation as a "one shot, one target" weapon.



The ramifications extend beyond Excalibur shells, as evidenced by the disillusionment with the HIMARS system, once hailed for its capabilities upon deployment in 2022. However, subsequent encounters with Russian electronic warfare tactics rendered the system ineffective, compelling Ukrainian forces to redirect resources towards alternative strategies. The escalation of electronic warfare tactics by Russian forces has forced Kiev to reassess its military capabilities and tactics, emphasizing the need for adaptive responses to counter ongoing challenges in the conflict with Russia.

