Peru’S Sustained Trade Growth In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Peru reported a $4.542 billion trade surplus, its 15th straight quarter of gains since late 2020.



The Central Reserve Bank of Peru attributes this to a 6.6% growth in traditional product exports and a 7.8% rise in non-traditional item prices.



Strategic management of its resources and trade relations significantly boosted Peru's surplus.



The export sector alone increased revenues by $150 million, reaching $16.384 billion.



This surge was driven by strong sales in commodities such as gold, copper, and coffee.



Additionally, sectors like chemicals and metallurgy also experienced growth, spurred by increased demand from Europe and favorable market conditions.







Meanwhile, imports saw a slight decrease of 0.3%, totaling $11.842 billion.



This drop, primarily in industrial inputs and food items, highlights Peru's effective economic management.



The country's skilled handling of export diversification and import reduction underlines its economic resilience amid fluctuating global markets.



The ongoing surplus supports job creation, boosts national income, and promotes a stable economic environment.



Peru's proactive trade strategy not only cements its international trade position but also strengthens its domestic economic foundations for continued growth.







