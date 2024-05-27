Green Gateway: São Paulo Launches Brazil’S Pioneer Ecotourism District

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo just rolled out Brazil's inaugural ecological tourism district, "Portal da Mata Atlântica," nestled in the Ribeira Valley.



Positioned merely 150 km from the bustling metropolis, this area links five municipalities into a strategic tourism hub.



Each offers unique activities, from rafting in Ibiúna to birdwatching in Tapiraí, ensuring diverse visitor experiences.



The launch is a milestone in São Paulo's broader strategy to fuse tourism with sustainable development.



Remarkably, the Ribeira Valley isn't just a tourist spot but a UNESCO World Heritage site, renowned globally for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.



It shelters rare species and serves as a living museum of quilombola, caiçara, and indigenous cultures.







Centerpiece of the district, the "Legado das Águas" reserve spans an impressive 31,000 hectares.



It's a haven for over 1,832 animal and plant species. David Canassa of Reservas Votorantim, which manages the reserve, emphasizes their goal.



Thy want to integrate conservation with community development, thereby making nature a source of wealth.



Furthermore, Secretary Roberto de Lucena points out the district's dual role: preserving the environment and boosting local economies.



Indeed, the district could usher in R$10.3 ($1.9) billion by 2030, a boon for São Paulo's economy, according to projections from the Tourism Economy Intelligence Center.

Additionally, the state recently introduced a manual of best practices for tourism districts.



It also launched a forum to tackle ongoing challenges, such as improving infrastructure and enhancing public policies.



These steps are crucial for maintaining momentum and ensuring the district's success.



In conclusion, this new district isn't just about leisure. It's a transformative project that aims to make São Paulo a top-tier destination for nature lovers worldwide.



By fostering eco-friendly tourism, São Paulo is setting a sustainable path forward, not just for Brazil, but for global conservation efforts.

