UK Premier vows to revive conscription

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled plans to reintroduce compulsory national service if the Conservative Party secures victory in the upcoming general election scheduled for July, as reported by British media on Sunday.



Under this proposed scheme, estimated to cost approximately EUR2.5 billion (USD3.19 billion) annually, all 18-year-olds would be mandated to either enlist in the military on a full-time basis or commit to volunteering one weekend per month. Volunteer opportunities would extend beyond the armed forces to include participation in community organizations such as the police or the National Health Service (NHS).



Sunak asserts that the reintroduction of mandatory national service would serve as a catalyst for fostering a renewed sense of "national spirit" among young adults and offer them "life-changing opportunities." Manifesto pledges, as outlined in British media reports, emphasize the aim of providing young people with valuable experiences and skills while instilling a sense of pride in their country.



Addressing concerns about societal divisions and uncertainties in the modern world, Sunak emphasizes the importance of creating a shared sense of purpose among the youth. He contends that the proposed national service model would not only equip young individuals with practical skills but also encourage them to actively contribute to their communities and the nation at large.



Sunak's vision for mandatory national service is framed as a strategy to address past disparities in opportunities for young people and to reinforce the collective identity of the nation. With promises of "real-world skills" and opportunities for personal growth, the proposal seeks to engage young adults in meaningful ways, shaping their futures while nurturing a sense of civic duty and national pride.

