Delhi police confirm arrest of baby care center’s owner after deadly fire

(MENAFN) The Delhi Police confirmed on Monday that the proprietor of a baby care center in east Delhi has been apprehended following a fire that broke out at the facility on Saturday night. Naveen Khichi, the owner, had been evading authorities since the incident occurred. The fire resulted in the tragic loss of seven newborns and injuries to five others. Additionally, the doctor on duty at the time has been taken into custody.



Reports from various media outlets indicate that the baby care center continued its operations despite its registration with the Directorate General of Health Services expiring almost two months prior to the incident. Distraught parents, mourning the loss of their newborns, have called for justice and stern action against the owner.



In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation package of 200,000 Indian Rupees (equivalent to approximately 2,407 U.S. dollars) for the families of each deceased victim, underscoring the government's commitment to assisting those affected by the incident.



"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said on X on Sunday.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260798