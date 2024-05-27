Hungary prevents EU intentions to provide Russian money to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a development echoing the intricate diplomatic dance within the European Union, Hungary's recent move to block legislation has impeded the European Union's initiative to allocate profits accrued from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, as reported by the Financial Times.



The European Union's decision to freeze approximately USD300 billion in Russian sovereign assets amid the escalating conflict in Ukraine has left around USD280 billion within its jurisdiction. While legal constraints prevented the outright confiscation of these assets, the European Union recently greenlit the utilization of interest generated from the frozen funds to bolster military assistance to Kiev. With an estimated annual revenue of USD3 billion, this move was poised to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.



However, internal discussions among European Union ambassadors, as disclosed by sources to the Financial Times, reveal Hungary's envoy opposing the expedited transfer of payments to Ukraine from Russian interest income. The deadlock persists, with Hungary reportedly withholding support until after the upcoming elections for the European Parliament.



In a bid to address Hungary's reservations, the European Union tabled a proposal stipulating that its share of the funds would not be utilized for purchasing weaponry for Ukraine. While Budapest relented from vetoing the transfer of revenue to Ukraine, it has hindered the legislative process necessary for implementation, as detailed in the Financial Times report.



The crux of Hungary's stance does not fundamentally oppose the redirection of Russian assets to Ukraine but rather raises concerns about the automaticity of these payments. As geopolitical tensions continue to simmer and diplomatic negotiations unfold, Hungary's obstruction underscores the delicate balancing act facing the European Union in navigating its internal dynamics while responding to external crises.

