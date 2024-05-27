China-Europe freight train journeys reach milestone, indicating growing trade volume

(MENAFN) According to the China National Railway Group Co., Ltd., freight train trips between China and Europe have reached a significant milestone, totaling 90,000 trips and facilitating the transportation of over 8.7 million twenty-foot equivalent containers of goods valued at USD380 billion. This achievement underscores the growing importance of rail transportation as a vital link in facilitating trade between the two regions.



Over the span of 2016 to 2023, there has been a remarkable surge in the annual number of freight train trips between China and Europe, soaring from 1,702 to over 17,000 trips. Concurrently, the value of goods transported via this mode of transportation has experienced a substantial uptick, escalating from USD8 billion in 2016 to USD56.7 billion in 2023. This surge in trade volume highlights the increasing reliance on freight trains as a reliable and efficient means of transporting goods between China and Europe.



Furthermore, the diversity of goods transported on these freight trains has expanded significantly over the years. Initially dominated by information technology products such as laptops and printers, the range of goods now encompasses over 50,000 different types, including clothing, shoes, cars, spare parts, and daily necessities. This diversification underscores the adaptability and versatility of rail transportation in meeting the evolving needs of trade between China and Europe, catering to a wide array of industries and sectors.



Overall, the impressive growth in freight train trips between China and Europe reflects the strengthening economic ties between the two regions and the increasing demand for efficient cross-border logistics solutions. As trade volumes continue to expand, the role of freight trains in facilitating seamless and cost-effective transportation of goods is expected to become even more prominent, further cementing their position as a cornerstone of China-Europe trade relations.

