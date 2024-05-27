Chinese (PLA) launches Operation Joint Sword-2024A around Taiwan

(MENAFN) The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently launched Operation Joint Sword-2024A, a significant military exercise aimed at simulating a blockade around Taiwan and surrounding islands. This exercise, considered the largest of its kind in a year, comes in the wake of the inauguration of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who has signaled a more assertive stance on the issue of formal independence for Taiwan.



President Lai's inaugural address diverged from the previous administration's approach by explicitly mentioning "China" and emphasizing Taiwan's distinct identity. Unlike his predecessor, who often referred to "the Beijing authorities" or "the other side of the Strait," Lai used terminology that asserts Taiwan's separate status. He underscored the importance of Taiwan's sovereignty and identity, stating, "some call this land the Republic of China, some call it the Republic of China Taiwan, and some, Taiwan; but whichever of these names we ourselves or our international friends choose to call our nation, we will resonate and shine all the same."



These developments signal a shift in Taiwan's approach to cross-strait relations and have raised concerns in Beijing, leading to heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. The PLA's military drill, conducted in close proximity to Taiwan, underscores the gravity of the situation and highlights the increasing risk of confrontation between the two sides. As both China and Taiwan navigate delicate diplomatic waters, the possibility of open backing for Taiwan separatism from Western powers adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation in the region.

