MCIT Organises Workshop On Quantum Computing

Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) organised a workshop on quantum computing, the first of its kind in the State of Qatar, with the participation of a group of stakeholders in the government and private sectors.

The workshop was organised and delivered by TASMU Innovation Lab in collaboration with experts from Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum company.

The event brought together a gathering of senior leaders and decision-makers from across Qatar's public and private sectors to explore the potential of quantum computing to address pressing global challenges and unlock unprecedented opportunities across various sectors.

Director of Innovation at the MCIT Eman Ahmad Al Kuwari said:“By investing in emerging technologies such as quantum computing, there is potential for Qatar to play a leading role in the advancement of a range of different industries, attracting investment, and fostering the creation of high-value jobs in emerging fields, ensuring sustainable economic prosperity for generations to come.”

By constantly innovating and embracing new technology, we can push the boundaries of what's possible and achieve the vision set out in the Digital Agenda 2030, revolutionizing the technological landscape in the country, driving growth, innovation, and empowerment across multiple sectors,” she added.

This inaugural workshop has set the stage for a series of future TASMU Innovation Lab workshops and events.

These gatherings will provide a platform for key stakeholders nationwide to collectively exchange knowledge and ideas, build networks, and explore emerging trends in the technology sector, supporting Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and the country's digital transformation plans.

MCIT said that, by 2030, Qatar envisions a comprehensive digital transformation, positioning itself as a powerful competitor in smart cities, e-governance, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Quantum computing is a type of computing that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process information.

TASMU Innovation Lab, is a Ministry of Communications and Information Technology initiative established to create an enabling environment for collaborative research development and the adoption of innovative solutions that address Qatar's national priorities.

It orchestrates the national innovation ecosystem by organising events such as this workshop on quantum computing, to facilitate knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities, and support the implementation of emerging technologies. - QNA