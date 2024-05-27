QIB, Visa Launch Olympic Games Paris 2024 Packages For Cardholders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank has partnered with Visa, worldwide partner of The Olympic Games Paris 2024, to offer its Visa Signature and Infinite Credit cardholders the chance to win a fully paid trip to Paris to attend one of the most prestigious sports events, courtesy of Visa.

Scheduled to run until June 14, 2024, this campaign offers an exclusive opportunity to three lucky QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win a package for two to attend the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will be the biggest event ever organized in France. Each package includes return flight tickets and hotel accommodation for two with daily breakfast and light snacks. The package includes also an access to the Visa Everywhere Lounge, tickets to select Olympic events, Visa Prepaid card, and convenient airport or train station transfers in Paris, Paris Metro cards for seamless transportation, as well as other exclusive gifts. Additionally, support staff will be available on the ground to enhance the overall experience.

QIB Visa Signature and InfiD. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said:“Through our extensive and ongoing partnership with Visa, and beyond our commitment to offering financial products and services, we are extending a great opportunity to our cardholders and sports supporters, enriching their quality of life. This campaign will also support Qatari athletes and Olympians. Our collaboration with Visa signifies yet another significant stride forward in our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences and secure, convenient digital payments.”