QCB Issues QR1.5Bn Treasury Bills, Islamic Sukuk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk for 32 day, 95 days, and 165 days maturities worth QR1.5bn. Qatar Central Bank said yesterday in a post on social media platform X that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed as follows: QR500m for a 32 day term at an interest rate of 5.7857 percent, QR500m for 95 days term at an interest rate of 5.8137 percent, and QR500m for 165 days term at an interest rate of 5.7987 percent. According to the bank, the total amount of bids for treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk reached QR4.4bn.