Pentagon specifies recent weapons pact export to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the United States Department of Defense has announced a new arms shipment worth USD275 million to support Kiev's efforts. This allocation marks the fifth aid package since United States President Joe Biden signed a substantial foreign spending bill, designating over USD60 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.



The latest shipment aims to bolster Ukraine's defenses as it faces mounting pressure, particularly in the Kharkov Region and Donbass, where Russian forces are intensifying their efforts to establish a buffer zone along the border. The package includes a range of weaponry and equipment tailored to address Ukraine's most pressing battlefield needs, such as additional precision strike rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, air-launched munitions, and anti-tank weapons.



In addition to the HIMARS rockets, the shipment comprises artillery ammunition, mines, and various munitions essential for combat operations. Tactical vehicles, armor, and protective gear against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats are also part of the assistance package.



The decision to provide further military aid comes amid reports of Russian advances in both the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic, heightening tensions in the region. Russian troops have launched offensives, capturing multiple settlements and pushing towards strategic locations like the city of Kharkov.



The arms shipment underscores Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of escalating aggression, aiming to provide critical assistance to counter Russia's incursions and protect Ukraine's sovereignty.

