G7 ministers contemplate issuing guidelines for using frozen Russian assets

(MENAFN) Finance ministers representing the Group of Seven (G7) nations are poised to release a collective statement on Saturday, outlining their endorsement for utilizing the substantial revenue generated from approximately USD300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets to provide assistance to Ukraine. This development comes as Bloomberg reported on Friday that finance ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States will convene in Stresa, Italy, to discuss matters pertaining to Ukraine in anticipation of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit scheduled for June.



In the lead-up to the meeting, the United States has been advocating for its European allies to earmark future profits from the immobilized Russian funds as collateral for a multibillion-dollar loan to Ukraine. Initially, Washington proposed the outright seizure of these assets, but European objections arose due to legal concerns and potential repercussions on the financial credibility of Western nations.



A draft communique obtained by Bloomberg indicates that the finance ministers will express their intent to explore potential mechanisms for expediting the use of the substantial revenues derived from immobilized Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine. The document emphasizes the commitment of the G7 nations to uphold the immobilization of Russia's sovereign assets within their jurisdictions until Russia compensates for the damages inflicted on Ukraine.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the United States and the European Union have collectively blocked an estimated USD300 billion in assets linked to the Russian central bank. Reports suggest that American banks are currently holding approximately USD6 billion of this amount, with the remainder situated in European institutions.



United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has previously asserted that these immobilized assets could serve as collateral for a loan of up to USD50 billion to support Ukraine.

