(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has asserted that United States sanctions preventing Iran from servicing its American-made helicopters likely contributed to the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Lukashenko made these remarks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk, where they discussed various bilateral and international matters.



Lukashenko condemned what he described as the "vile" and "disgusting" actions of the United States, particularly its imposition of sanctions on Iranian transportation assets, including aircraft and helicopters used for civilian purposes. He emphasized that such sanctions restricted Iranian access to necessary maintenance and servicing, potentially compromising the safety of their air fleet. Lukashenko also highlighted that the United States has targeted his own presidential aircraft with sanctions, underscoring the broader impact of United States sanctions policies on international aviation safety.



Putin, addressing reporters alongside Lukashenko, pointed out that the two other helicopters in the Iranian convoy were of Russian manufacture and encountered no difficulties during the same flight conditions. He contrasted the Russian-made helicopters' performance with the challenges faced by the American-made helicopter involved in the crash.



While Iranian authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fatal helicopter crash, preliminary findings released by the Iranian military suggest that the aircraft remained on its designated flight path before crashing into a mountainside and catching fire. These findings refute speculation of foul play, as no evidence of shrapnel or bullet damage was found on the helicopter's remains. The investigation into the incident continues as Iran seeks to uncover the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.

