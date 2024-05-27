From Milestones To Momentum: Setting The Stage For Hexcellence Success In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hexcellence Consulting - Premium Service Provider in ASIA

Hexcellence Consulting - Greater China Capital Market Conference

Hexcellence Consulting - Greater China Capital Market Expansion

Hexcellence Consulting management team: Message to the Company Stakeholders.

- Seah Chia Yee, Managing Partner of Hexcellence ConsultingKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hexcellence Consulting management team distributed their annual review and message to the company stakeholders." Message to StakeholdersIn 2023, the group of companies achieved remarkable milestones, expanding into key Chinese markets, and forging strategic partnerships. These accomplishments reflect the commitment to innovation and excellence, strengthening existing industry presence and opening new revenue streams. Moving forward, the team remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders.----2023 NEW PROJECTS AND DEALS----#1 Nasdaq and OTC Markets Expansion #~ Signed a new Nasdaq Listing project, marking a significant milestone since the last completion in August 2022.~ Secured four OTC Markets Listing projects, demonstrating the commitment to expanding opportunities in the OTC Markets.~ Successfully completed the reverse takeover of an OTC Markets listed company, achieving a significant milestone.~ Assisted an OTC Market listed client in implementing a robust defense strategy against malicious short selling.~ Supported ten OTC Market listed clients in preserving their current reporting status.~ Played a pivotal role in assisting a Nasdaq Listed client in securing USD 15 million in funding.~ Provided expertise to six OTC Market listed clients in matters related to US Federal Tax Filing.~ Achieved the distinction of becoming the first OTC Markets Premium Provider in Asia on June 1, 2023.From securing new listings on prestigious exchanges like Nasdaq to providing crucial support and expertise to the clients in navigating the complexities of the OTC Markets, each milestone underscores the dedication to driving success and creating value for all partners.#2 Brand Exposure in Multiple International Events #~ June 27, 2023: Participated in the Qilin Xianpin "For U" Strategic Press Conference as the lead consultant for the cross-border listing of HongYe Consulting.~ June 28, 2023: Attended the Hong Kong Investor Relations Awards (Hkir Awards) Event to stay informed about the latest rules and regulations governing the U.S. capital market.~ October 31, 2023: Co-hosted the "Otc Markets: Marketplace for International Companies" Event alongside OTC Markets, facilitating discussions to pave the way for Malaysian Corporates to access U.S. investors.~ December 12, 2023: Invited to participate in QiLin XianPin 2023 New Consumer Brand Awareness Summit, emphasizing the commitment to keeping stakeholders updated on client progress in the U.S. listing process.~ December 12, 2023: Engaged in the Huineng High-Level U.S. Listing Dialogue, providing valuable insights into ongoing listing advancements.~ December 13, 2023: Attended the HengSong Press Conference, showcasing proficiency in facilitating smooth cross-border listings.These engagements highlight the team's proactive approach to fostering international relationships, sharing knowledge, and facilitating smooth transitions for the clients in the global marketplace.#3 Strategic Partneship and Geographical Expansion #In 2023, Hexcellence undertook significant steps to fortify the position in the market through strategic partnerships. Recognizing the value of collaboration, Hexcellence actively sought and cultivated alliances that aligned with company mission.These partnerships played a pivotal role in expanding Hexcellence's geographical reach, enhancing service offerings, and navigating complex regulatory landscapes. This brief overview provides insights into the key alliances formed during the year.A significant accomplishment in 2023 was the expansion of Hexcellence's presence in key Chinese markets. Extending from Shenzhen to HangZhou, XiaMen, and GuangZhou, this expansion solidifies the commitment to providing comprehensive advisory services in strategically vital regions.As a leading corporate advisory firm specializing in company restructuring and U.S. capital markets listing, Hexcellence remains dedicated to guiding clients through the listing process and offering comprehensive advisory services for general corporate operations, business transactions, and regulatory compliance.----2024 MILESTONES----In 2023, the significant milestones have paved the way for company objectives in 2024, showcasing the capacity for growth and innovation. These achievements reaffirm Hexcellence's position as a dynamic and forward-thinking entity within the industry. Looking forward, the team is ready to capitalize on this momentum and strive for even greater success. Below are the new milestones set to achieve in 2024.*** Expansion into New Regions ***Aim to sustain the global expansion momentum by identifying and establishing strategic partnerships in three additional regions within China. This strategic move will not only broaden the geographical reach but also cultivate collaborations with partners who share the same vision, further solidifying the presence in the diverse Chinese markets.*** Boost Collaboration or Partnerships with External Parties ***Focus on maintaining and fortifying existing collaborations while elevating the current standards. Simultaneously, Hexcellence plans to initiate one consultancy collaboration and establish one partnership with a third party such as auditors, lawyers, underwriters, etc. This strategy bolsters the industry presence and augments potential revenue streams for the group.The accomplishments in 2023 set a solid groundwork for achieving objectives in 2024. By expanding into new regions and enhancing collaborations with external parties, Hexcellence is poised for continued growth and success. These strategic initiatives bolster the market position and enable the team to better serve clients in an evolving financial landscape.While acknowledging the challenges faced by the U.S. capital market in 2023, Hexcellence approach 2024 with unwavering determination. Together, Hexcellence is committed to navigating any obstacles and turning them into opportunities for success. "For more information about Hexcellence Consulting and its services, please feel free to contact to the Hexcellence team @ ... or visit .About Hexcellence ConsultingHexcellence Consulting is a professional and experienced corporate advisory firm that specializes in company restructuring, listing on US Capital Markets, namely Nasdaq, NYSE, and OTC Markets, as well as all aspects of going public. Hexcellence works closely with clients throughout the entire listing process, communicating with third parties such as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, independent accountant, security attorney, and more. In addition to listing services, the team also offer comprehensive advisory services for general corporate operations, business transactions, and regulatory matters.

Lee Xin Yee

Hexcellence Consulting

+60 11-5636 6286

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn